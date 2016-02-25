Feb 25 Indra Sistemas SA :

* Indra together with Inaer is awarded a 40 million euros ($44.0 million) deal in Galicia, Spain

* Indra and Inaer to work on a civilian drone project, each will invest 20 million euros awarded by the Innovation Agency of Galicia (GAIN)

