Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 25 Myriad Group AG :
* Consolidated group revenue of $27.3 million for the full year 2015 vs $40.2 million year ago
* FY net loss $67.9 million versus profit $8.1 million year ago
* Expects overall revenue to decline in 2016 versus 2015 Source text - bit.ly/1TGXVq4 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order