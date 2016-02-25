Feb 25 Home Invest Belgium Nv :

* Distribution of a dividend of 4.00 euros gross per share

* FY net rental profit 17.6 million euros ($19.40 million) versus 18.8 million euros year ago

* FY net current profit 15.4 million euros versus 15.9 million euros year ago

* Average occupancy rate for the FY 2015 remains at a high level of 93.89%, almost at status quo compared to FY 2014 (94.01%) Source text: bit.ly/1mZOEeI Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9071 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)