BRIEF-NZX Ltd says board appoints Mark Peterson as CEO
* Mark Peterson has been permanently appointed to position of CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 25 Home Invest Belgium Nv :
* Distribution of a dividend of 4.00 euros gross per share
* FY net rental profit 17.6 million euros ($19.40 million) versus 18.8 million euros year ago
* FY net current profit 15.4 million euros versus 15.9 million euros year ago
* Average occupancy rate for the FY 2015 remains at a high level of 93.89%, almost at status quo compared to FY 2014 (94.01%) Source text: bit.ly/1mZOEeI Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9071 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Mark Peterson has been permanently appointed to position of CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, April 9 (Variety.com) - The Smurfs may be feeling kind of blue.