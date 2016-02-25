Feb 25 Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles Sociedad Holding de Mercados y Sistemas Financieros :

* Says has authorized the acquisition of 50 percent of Infobolsa SA from Deutsche Boerse AG for 8.2 million euros ($9.0 million)

* Says as a result of the transaction BME has reached 100 percent stake in Infobolsa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9071 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)