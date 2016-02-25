BRIEF-Sirtex Medical updates on proposed $30 mln share buy-back
* Proposed on-market share buy-back due to commence on 17th April 2017 has been delayed
Feb 25 Agfa Gevaert NV :
* Rotherham NHS foundation trust, UK, acquires Agfa Healthcare digital radiography solutions
* Trust implements Agfa Healthcare's new DR 600 x-ray room Source text: bit.ly/1RpOrwd Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 10 percent to increase by 10 percent, or to be 16.2 million yuan to 19.8 million yuan