Fitch Assigns Red Star Macalline's Proposed Notes 'BBB(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, April 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings-Hong Kong-10 April 2017: Fitch Ratings has assigned Red Star Macalline Group Corporation Ltd.'s (RSM, BBB/stable) proposed US dollar senior unsecured notes a 'BBB(EXP)' expected rating. The notes are issued by Hong Kong Red Star Macalline Universal Home Furnishings Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of RSM, and are rated at the same level as RSM's senior unsecured rating because they constitute