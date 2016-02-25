Fitch Assigns Red Star Macalline's Proposed Notes 'BBB(EXP)'
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, April 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings-Hong Kong-10 April
2017: Fitch Ratings
has assigned Red Star Macalline Group Corporation Ltd.'s (RSM,
BBB/stable)
proposed US dollar senior unsecured notes a 'BBB(EXP)' expected
rating.
The notes are issued by Hong Kong Red Star Macalline Universal
Home Furnishings
Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of RSM, and are rated at the
same level as
RSM's senior unsecured rating because they constitute