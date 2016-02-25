BRIEF-Ciber Inc files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware court – Court Filing
* Ciber files for chapter 11 protection and secures $45 million in dip financing to fund ongoing operations during process and agree to an asset purchase agreement with Capgemini America