BRIEF-Taiwan's Asustek Computer posts 7.2 pct fall in March sales
Source text on Eikon: bit.ly/2ooIMAp (Please cut and paste the link into a browser to see the release)
Feb 25 Grupo Media Capital SGPS SA :
* Q4 net profit 9.1 million euros ($10.0 million) versus 9.1 million euros year ago
* Q4 EBITDA 18.2 million euros versus 17.1 million euros year ago
* Q4 operating revenue 53.2 million euros versus 51.4 million euros year ago
* Q4 advertising revenue 34.4 million euros versus 32.7 million euros year ago
* Says net debt of 112.2 million euros at end-Dec 2015 versus 115.7 million euros at end-Dec 2014
Source text: bit.ly/1XP0Mwn
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9074 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Source text on Eikon: bit.ly/2ooIMAp (Please cut and paste the link into a browser to see the release)
* Says it plans to change company name to Shenzhen Goodix Technology from Shenzhen Huiding Technology