BRIEF-LCNB reports quarterly earnings per share $0.32
* LCNB Corp qtrly net interest income $9.99 million versus $9.77 million
Feb 26 VZ Holding AG :
* FY net profit of 84.3 million Swiss francs (+19.7 percent)
* Board of directors proposes to distribute 4.20 francs per share (2015: 3.50 francs)
* FY operating income up by 15.0 percent to 226.4 million Swiss francs ($229.36 million)
April 18 Bank of Montreal is bundling nearly C$2 billion ($1.50 billion) of prime Canadian mortgages into securities, said Moody's in a pre-sale report on Monday.