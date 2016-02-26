UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 26 Accell Group NV :
* FY revenue 986.4 million euros versus 882.4 million euros ($975.76 million) last year
* FY net income 32.3 million euros versus 26.5 million euros last year
* FY operating profit of 58.5 million euros versus 44.1 million euros last year
* For the 2015 shareholders will be asked to approve the payment of an optional dividend of 0.72 euro per share
* Optional dividend of 0.72 euro per share to be paid out in cash or shares
* Expects a further growth of the turnover and results for 2016 Source text: bit.ly/1S5ba2T Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9043 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.