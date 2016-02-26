Feb 26 Accell Group NV :

* FY revenue 986.4 million euros versus 882.4 million euros ($975.76 million) last year

* FY net income 32.3 million euros versus 26.5 million euros last year

* FY operating profit of 58.5 million euros versus 44.1 million euros last year

* For the 2015 shareholders will be asked to approve the payment of an optional dividend of 0.72 euro per share 

* Optional dividend of 0.72 euro per share to be paid out in cash or shares

* Expects a further growth of the turnover and results for 2016