Feb 26 Nordic Nanovector ASA :

* Q4 revenue 143,000 Norwegian crowns versus 126,000 crowns year ago

* Q4 operating loss 33.3 million Norwegian crowns ($3.9 million) versus loss 29.2 million crowns year ago

* Says current cash resources are expected to be sufficient to reach first regulatory submission for Betalutin in FL in H1 2019. Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.6003 Norwegian crowns)