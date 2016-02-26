BRIEF-ICU Medical receives grand jury subpoena issued by U.S. District Court
* ICU Medical- on april 18, received grand jury subpoena issued by u.s. District court for eastern district of pennsylvania - sec filing
Feb 26 Nordic Nanovector ASA :
* Q4 revenue 143,000 Norwegian crowns versus 126,000 crowns year ago
* Q4 operating loss 33.3 million Norwegian crowns ($3.9 million) versus loss 29.2 million crowns year ago
* Says current cash resources are expected to be sufficient to reach first regulatory submission for Betalutin in FL in H1 2019. Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6003 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FDA designates Medtronic worldwide voluntary field action on hvad(tm) system controllers and dc adapters as class i recall