Feb 26 Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank :

* FY income of 191 million Swiss francs ($193.4 million), up 8.8 pct over the previous year

* FY net profit rose by 12.6 pct to 130.4 million francs

* Certification dividend increases based on the ordinary dividend 2014 by 2 francs to 35 francs for FY 2015

* In 2016 expects a result that is slightly below the previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9875 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)