UPDATE 2- Ashmore posts net inflows for first time in nearly 3 years
* CEO says emerging markets look good value versus developed (Adds background, share reaction, analyst quote)
Feb 26 Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank :
* FY income of 191 million Swiss francs ($193.4 million), up 8.8 pct over the previous year
* FY net profit rose by 12.6 pct to 130.4 million francs
* Certification dividend increases based on the ordinary dividend 2014 by 2 francs to 35 francs for FY 2015
* In 2016 expects a result that is slightly below the previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9875 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, April 17 Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi Arabia's second-largest lender by assets, reported a 10.1 percent rise in its first-quarter net profit on Monday, beating analysts forecasts.