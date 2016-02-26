Feb 26 UCB SA :

* FY revenue and net sales increased driven by product growth: Cimzia, Vimpat, Neupro and Keppra combined reached net sales of 2.76 billion euros ($3.05 billion) (+29 pct); representing 77 pct of net sales

* FY Cimzia, Vimpat and Neupro combined net sales amount to 2.02 billion euros versus 1.47 billion euros a year ago

* FY Keppra net sales is 737 million euros versus 665 million euros year ago

* FY total revenue amounts to 3.88 billion euros vs 3.34 billion euros a year ago

* FY gross profit went up to 2.7 billion euros (+19 pct, +9 pct CER)

* FY recurring EBIT is 577 million euros versus 565 million euros in Reuters poll

* FY net income is 674 million euros versus 199 million euros a year ago

* Outlook 2016: UCB expects continued growth

* 2016 revenue expected at approximately 4.0-4.1 billion euros, recurring EBITDA of 970-1,010 million euros, core EPS in range of 2.90-3.20 euros

* Board of directors of UCB proposes a dividend of 1.10 euros per share (gross), an increase by four eurocents or 4 pct Source text: bit.ly/1LJ2gkW Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9045 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)