BRIEF-ICU Medical receives grand jury subpoena issued by U.S. District Court
* ICU Medical- on april 18, received grand jury subpoena issued by u.s. District court for eastern district of pennsylvania - sec filing
Feb 26 UCB SA :
* FY revenue and net sales increased driven by product growth: Cimzia, Vimpat, Neupro and Keppra combined reached net sales of 2.76 billion euros ($3.05 billion) (+29 pct); representing 77 pct of net sales
* FY Cimzia, Vimpat and Neupro combined net sales amount to 2.02 billion euros versus 1.47 billion euros a year ago
* FY Keppra net sales is 737 million euros versus 665 million euros year ago
* FY total revenue amounts to 3.88 billion euros vs 3.34 billion euros a year ago
* FY gross profit went up to 2.7 billion euros (+19 pct, +9 pct CER)
* FY recurring EBIT is 577 million euros versus 565 million euros in Reuters poll
* FY net income is 674 million euros versus 199 million euros a year ago
* Outlook 2016: UCB expects continued growth
* 2016 revenue expected at approximately 4.0-4.1 billion euros, recurring EBITDA of 970-1,010 million euros, core EPS in range of 2.90-3.20 euros
* Board of directors of UCB proposes a dividend of 1.10 euros per share (gross), an increase by four eurocents or 4 pct Source text: bit.ly/1LJ2gkW Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9045 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ICU Medical- on april 18, received grand jury subpoena issued by u.s. District court for eastern district of pennsylvania - sec filing
* FDA designates Medtronic worldwide voluntary field action on hvad(tm) system controllers and dc adapters as class i recall