Feb 25 Credit Industriel Et Commercial SA :

* FY gross operating income 1.78 billion euros ($1.96 billion) versus 1.50 billion euros year ago

* Cost of risk at the end of 2015 of 207 million euros compared to 206 million euros at the end of 2014

* FY net banking income 4.78 billion euros versus 4.41 billion euros year ago

* FY net income 1.12 billion euros versus 1.12 billion euros year ago

* CET1 ratio at the end of 2015 of 11.7% Source text: bit.ly/1oKuDKT Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9066 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)