BRIEF-India signs multi-billion-dollar energy deals with Bangladesh
* India's Petronet LNG signs $1 billion agreement for LNG terminal in Bangladesh
Feb 25 Credit Industriel Et Commercial SA :
* FY gross operating income 1.78 billion euros ($1.96 billion) versus 1.50 billion euros year ago
* Cost of risk at the end of 2015 of 207 million euros compared to 206 million euros at the end of 2014
* FY net banking income 4.78 billion euros versus 4.41 billion euros year ago
* FY net income 1.12 billion euros versus 1.12 billion euros year ago
* CET1 ratio at the end of 2015 of 11.7% Source text: bit.ly/1oKuDKT Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9066 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* India's Petronet LNG signs $1 billion agreement for LNG terminal in Bangladesh
* Announces results of tender offer in respect of outstanding $650 million trust certificates due 2019 issued by alpha star holding limited