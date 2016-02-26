Feb 26 Tiger Brands Ltd :

* Agreement between Tiger Brands and Dangote Industries Limited

* Effective date of disposal of Tiger Brands' shareholding in tbcg is 25 February 2016.

* Shareholders are advised that all regulatory and other conditions have been fulfilled making transaction unconditional