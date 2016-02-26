UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 26 Tiger Brands Ltd :
* Agreement between Tiger Brands and Dangote Industries Limited
* Effective date of disposal of Tiger Brands' shareholding in tbcg is 25 February 2016.
* Shareholders are advised that all regulatory and other conditions have been fulfilled making transaction unconditional Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.