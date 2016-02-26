BRIEF-LCNB reports quarterly earnings per share $0.32
* LCNB Corp qtrly net interest income $9.99 million versus $9.77 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oJbnjE) Further company coverage:
Feb 26 Redefine Properties Ltd :
* Negotiations for acquisition of an offshore portfolio of assets have advanced
* Anticipates being in a position to release a detailed announcement of terms of such transaction by Wednesday, 2 March 2016
* Shareholders are advised to continue exercising caution when dealing in company's securities until a full announcement is made. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* LCNB Corp qtrly net interest income $9.99 million versus $9.77 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oJbnjE) Further company coverage:
April 18 Bank of Montreal is bundling nearly C$2 billion ($1.50 billion) of prime Canadian mortgages into securities, said Moody's in a pre-sale report on Monday.