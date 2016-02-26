BRIEF-Jason Holdings updates on adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications
* Pdf 1: Jason Holdings Limited (Adjournment Of Hearing For Bankruptcy Applications Against Certain Directors Of The Company)
Feb 26 Pinnacle Point Group Ltd :
* Shareholders are advised that there is no change to company's financial circumstances and it remains in final liquidation
* hareholders should continue to exercise caution when dealing in company's securities until a full announcement is made. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Pdf 1: Jason Holdings Limited (Adjournment Of Hearing For Bankruptcy Applications Against Certain Directors Of The Company)
* Says bankruptcy plan of wholly owned microelectronics subsidiary is approved by Shanghai Xuhui District People's Court