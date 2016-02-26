Feb 26 Liberty Holdings Ltd :

* FY group bee normalised headline earnings of 4,128 million rand were 4 pct higher

* FY bee normalised headline earnings per share (cents) at 1 464,5 cents 

* FY total assets under management increased to 668 billion rand (2014: 633 billion rand)

* FY headline earnings from group's South African retail operations were 11% up on prior year to 1,869 million rand

* FY net customer cash inflows were substantially higher at 15,2 billion rand (2014: r4,2 billion) due to significantly improved STANLIB asset management cash flows

* FY final dividend at 437 cents versus 402 cent year ago