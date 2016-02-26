BRIEF-LCNB reports quarterly earnings per share $0.32
* LCNB Corp qtrly net interest income $9.99 million versus $9.77 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oJbnjE) Further company coverage:
Feb 26 Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd :
* Implementation of Basel III in South Africa which came into effect on 1 January 2013
* As a result of "grandfathering" provisions provided for in Basel III, contribution of preference shares to co's capital adequacy ratio reduces by 10% per annum
* In addition to 12.55% preference shares previously repurchased, as advised to shareholders on 18 January 2016
* Repurchase was made out of company's available cash resources
* preference shares were repurchased for an aggregate value of 6.9 mln rand
* As from 1 January 2016, only 60 pct of original preference share capital contributed to Capitec's capital adequacy ratio
* Co has repurchased 75,616 preference shares, representing 3.30% of issued preference share capital
* Total percentage of preference shares repurchased to date in 2016 financial year amounts to 15.85% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
April 18 Bank of Montreal is bundling nearly C$2 billion ($1.50 billion) of prime Canadian mortgages into securities, said Moody's in a pre-sale report on Monday.