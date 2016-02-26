Feb 26 Alm Equity AB :

* Q4 revenue 229.7 million Swedish crowns ($27.12 million) versus 213.8 million crowns year ago

* Q4 operating profit 41.6 million crowns versus 36.7 million crowns year ago

* Proposes dividend of 1 preference share per 100 ordinary shares

* Also proposes cash dividend of 8.40 crowns per share to be paid quarterly ($1 = 8.4699 Swedish crowns)