BRIEF-LCNB reports quarterly earnings per share $0.32
* LCNB Corp qtrly net interest income $9.99 million versus $9.77 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oJbnjE) Further company coverage:
Feb 26 Alm Equity AB :
* Q4 revenue 229.7 million Swedish crowns ($27.12 million) versus 213.8 million crowns year ago
* Q4 operating profit 41.6 million crowns versus 36.7 million crowns year ago
* Proposes dividend of 1 preference share per 100 ordinary shares
* Also proposes cash dividend of 8.40 crowns per share to be paid quarterly Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4699 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* LCNB Corp qtrly net interest income $9.99 million versus $9.77 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oJbnjE) Further company coverage:
April 18 Bank of Montreal is bundling nearly C$2 billion ($1.50 billion) of prime Canadian mortgages into securities, said Moody's in a pre-sale report on Monday.