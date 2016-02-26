Feb 26 Rhoen Klinikum AG

* 2015 EBITDA stands at 154.2 million euros

* 2015 revenues amount to 1.11 billion euros

* 2015 net consolidated profit amounts to 87.4 million euros

* Outlook for 2016: revenues between euro 1.17 billion and euro 1.20 billion,

* Sees 2016 EBITDA between euro 155 million and 165 million euros