BRIEF-ICU Medical receives grand jury subpoena issued by U.S. District Court
* ICU Medical- on april 18, received grand jury subpoena issued by u.s. District court for eastern district of pennsylvania - sec filing
Feb 26 Rhoen Klinikum AG
* 2015 EBITDA stands at 154.2 million euros
* 2015 revenues amount to 1.11 billion euros
* 2015 net consolidated profit amounts to 87.4 million euros
* Outlook for 2016: revenues between euro 1.17 billion and euro 1.20 billion,
* Sees 2016 EBITDA between euro 155 million and 165 million eurosSource text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FDA designates Medtronic worldwide voluntary field action on hvad(tm) system controllers and dc adapters as class i recall