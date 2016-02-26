BRIEF-LCNB reports quarterly earnings per share $0.32
* LCNB Corp qtrly net interest income $9.99 million versus $9.77 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oJbnjE) Further company coverage:
Feb 26 D Carnegie & Co AB :
* Q4 profit from property management 48 million Swedish crowns versus loss 0 million crowns year ago
* Q4 rental income 317 million crowns versus 282 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* LCNB Corp qtrly net interest income $9.99 million versus $9.77 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oJbnjE) Further company coverage:
April 18 Bank of Montreal is bundling nearly C$2 billion ($1.50 billion) of prime Canadian mortgages into securities, said Moody's in a pre-sale report on Monday.