Feb 26 Proximus NV :

* Dividend of 1.50 euros gross per share over the result of 2015

* Q4 underlying EBITDA 414 million euros ($457.72 million)versus 407 million euros in reuters poll

* Q4 underlying revenue of 1,502 million euros, 0.3 percent lower than the comparable quarter of 2014

* Therefore we expect the 2016 capex level to be around 950 million euros

* Sees to return over 2016 a total gross dividend per share of 1.50 euros, in line with our previous announced 3- year commitment.

* Q4 net income group share 139 million euros versus 100 million euros year ago Source text : bit.ly/1Qhtgx7

