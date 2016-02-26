BRIEF-LCNB reports quarterly earnings per share $0.32
* LCNB Corp qtrly net interest income $9.99 million versus $9.77 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oJbnjE) Further company coverage:
Feb 26 Sabvest Ltd :
* Audited consolidated summarised results for the year ended 31 december 2015 and cash dividend declaration
* FY dividends per share 50 cents up 16,3 pct
* Not possible to comment on overall expected 2016 performance at this stage
* FY headline earnings per share increased by 125,7 pct to 1,004 cents per share
* FY net asset value per share 3,719 cents up 38,6 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
April 18 Bank of Montreal is bundling nearly C$2 billion ($1.50 billion) of prime Canadian mortgages into securities, said Moody's in a pre-sale report on Monday.