UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 26 Scandi Standard Publ AB :
* Q4 adjusted operating income 68.1 million Swedish crowns ($8.0 million) versus 79.6 million crowns year ago
* Q4 net sales 1.38 billion crowns versus 1.25 billion crowns year ago
* Proposes a dividend for 2015 of 1.80 crown per share Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4751 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.