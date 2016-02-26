BRIEF-LCNB reports quarterly earnings per share $0.32
* LCNB Corp qtrly net interest income $9.99 million versus $9.77 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oJbnjE) Further company coverage:
Feb 26 MRM SA :
* FY gross rental income is 13.6 million euros ($15.0 million) versus 14.5 million euros a year ago
* To propose payment of a dividend of 0.10 euros per share for 2015
* FY consolidated net income is 7.3 million euros versus a loss of 6.9 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9050 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 18 Bank of Montreal is bundling nearly C$2 billion ($1.50 billion) of prime Canadian mortgages into securities, said Moody's in a pre-sale report on Monday.