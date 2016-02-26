UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 26 Codere SA :
* H2 net loss 60.8 million euros ($67.2 million) versus loss 108.3 million euros year ago
* H2 net sales 832.5 million euros versus 723.5 million euros year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9048 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.