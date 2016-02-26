CORRECTED-BMO bundles uninsured Canada mortgages into securities -Moody's (April 17)
April 18 Bank of Montreal is bundling nearly C$2 billion ($1.50 billion) of prime Canadian mortgages into securities, said Moody's in a pre-sale report on Monday.
Feb 26 Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles Sociedad Holding de Mercados y Sistemas Financieros :
Says to propose FY 2015 complementary dividend of 0.93 euro ($1.03) gross per share to be paid on May 6
($1 = 0.9048 euros)
Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc - estimated assets under management as at March 31, 2017, were $8.9 billion