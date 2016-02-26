Feb 26 Swedish Orphan Biovitrum :

* Q4 EBITA was SEK 90 M (38)

* Q4 gross margin was 64 per cent (60)

* Q4 EBITA was seen at 51.9 mln SEK, gross margin at 62.7 pct in Reuters poll

* Says sees 2016 EBITA of sek 700 to 800 m

* Says for 2016, expects total revenues to be in range of sek 4,300 to 4,500 m, and gross margin is expected be in range of 66 to 68 per cent