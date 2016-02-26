BRIEF-ICU Medical receives grand jury subpoena issued by U.S. District Court
* ICU Medical- on april 18, received grand jury subpoena issued by u.s. District court for eastern district of pennsylvania - sec filing
Feb 26 Swedish Orphan Biovitrum :
* Q4 EBITA was SEK 90 M (38)
* Q4 gross margin was 64 per cent (60)
* Q4 EBITA was seen at 51.9 mln SEK, gross margin at 62.7 pct in Reuters poll
* Says sees 2016 EBITA of sek 700 to 800 m
* Says for 2016, expects total revenues to be in range of sek 4,300 to 4,500 m, and gross margin is expected be in range of 66 to 68 per cent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FDA designates Medtronic worldwide voluntary field action on hvad(tm) system controllers and dc adapters as class i recall