Feb 26 Mail.ru Group Ltd :

* Announces sale of Headhunter business to investor consortium led by Elbrus Capital for 10 billion roubles ($132.6 million);

* The deal was closed on Feb. 25, 2016, with the cash due to be paid in two tranches with 5.5 billion roubles already received and 4.5 billion roubles to be received by April 30, 2016.

* The second tranche is unconditional.