Feb 26 Tecnocom Telecomunicaciones y Energia SA :

* H2 net profit 2.9 million euros ($3.2 million) versus loss 13.2 million euros year ago

* H2 net sales 228.7 million euros versus 214.2 million euros year ago

* FY 2015 EBITDA 21.9 million euros versus 16.6 million euros year ago

* Net debt 26.7 million euros at end of Dec. 2015 versus 38.7 million euros at end of Dec. 2014

* Says board of directors to propose at AGM to get back to dividend payments

Source text for Eikon:,

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9048 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)