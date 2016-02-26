Feb 26 Novatek says:

* Full-year 2015 net profit at 74.4 billion roubles against 37.3 billion roubles in 2014;

* FY 2015 total revenues at 475.3 billion roubles against 357.6 billion roubles in 2014;

* In 2015, the company recorded a year-on-year increase of 34.4 percent in normalized EBITDA, including its respective share in the EBITDA of joint ventures, to 214.5 billion roubles. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)