UPDATE 4-U.S. Post Holdings tucks into British breakfast cereal Weetabix
* Post stands by 2017 outlook; Shares down 2 pct (Adds Post CEO comments, share activity)
Feb 26 Novatek says:
* Full-year 2015 net profit at 74.4 billion roubles against 37.3 billion roubles in 2014;
* FY 2015 total revenues at 475.3 billion roubles against 357.6 billion roubles in 2014;
* In 2015, the company recorded a year-on-year increase of 34.4 percent in normalized EBITDA, including its respective share in the EBITDA of joint ventures, to 214.5 billion roubles. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
* Post stands by 2017 outlook; Shares down 2 pct (Adds Post CEO comments, share activity)
* Shares down 0.3 pct (Adds background, analyst comment, shares)