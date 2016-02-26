CORRECTED-BMO bundles uninsured Canada mortgages into securities -Moody's (April 17)
April 18 Bank of Montreal is bundling nearly C$2 billion ($1.50 billion) of prime Canadian mortgages into securities, said Moody's in a pre-sale report on Monday.
Feb 26 M.W. Trade SA :
* Issues B2016 series bonds with maturity of 3 years at issue price of 1,000 zlotys ($254) per bond in private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9420 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc - estimated assets under management as at March 31, 2017, were $8.9 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: