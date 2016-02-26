BRIEF-ICU Medical receives grand jury subpoena issued by U.S. District Court
* ICU Medical- on april 18, received grand jury subpoena issued by u.s. District court for eastern district of pennsylvania - sec filing
Feb 26 Sobi CEO at conference call for media:
* Says shouldn't expect dividends in the near term
* Says company not for sale, can't refuse to discuss should a bidder offer very high premium, but that's not on our wish list Further company coverage:
* FDA designates Medtronic worldwide voluntary field action on hvad(tm) system controllers and dc adapters as class i recall