(Corrects dividend amount from 0.4439 lira to 0.4478 lira in the headline and first bullet point. Company corrected its own statement.)

March 18 Panora Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS :

* Proposes to pay FY dividend of 0.4478 lira ($0.1571) per share

* Proposes to pay dividend on March 31 ($1 = 2.8500 liras)