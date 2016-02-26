Feb 26 Parcel Technik SA :
* Resolves to issue of 147 million series C shares at issue
price of 0.10 zloty per share
* To offer 17 million C shares to Parcel Terminals OS
Limited in exchange for contribution in kind of 500 shares of
Inpost Finance Sarl
* To offer 130 million C shares to Parcel Terminals OS in
exchange for contribution in kind of 100 shares of Cerromachin
Sp. z o.o.
* Resolves to change nominal value of its shares to 2.0
zloty ($0.51) per share
* Resolves to lower number of shares to 10,699,870 on
consolidation exchange ratio 20 old shares for 1 new
($1 = 3.9601 zlotys)
