Feb 26 Parcel Technik SA :

* Resolves to issue of 147 million series C shares at issue price of 0.10 zloty per share 

* To offer 17 million C shares to Parcel Terminals OS Limited in exchange for contribution in kind of 500 shares of Inpost Finance Sarl

* To offer 130 million C shares to Parcel Terminals OS in exchange for contribution in kind of 100 shares of Cerromachin Sp. z o.o.

* Resolves to change nominal value of its shares to 2.0 zloty ($0.51) per share

* Resolves to lower number of shares to 10,699,870 on consolidation exchange ratio 20 old shares for 1 new Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9601 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)