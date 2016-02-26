Feb 26 Fyffes Plc

* EBITDA* up 16.4% to eur 56.1m

* EBITA* up 14.2% to eur 45.8m

* Initial target EBITA for 2016 is in range eur 42m-eur 48m

* EPS* up 14% to 12.73 cent

* final dividend increased by 15%

* pursuing necessary increases in selling prices in all markets in response to the continuing strength of the US dollar against the euro and sterling

group is actively pursuing a number of attractive acquisition opportunities