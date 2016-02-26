CORRECTED-BMO bundles uninsured Canada mortgages into securities -Moody's (April 17)
April 18 Bank of Montreal is bundling nearly C$2 billion ($1.50 billion) of prime Canadian mortgages into securities, said Moody's in a pre-sale report on Monday.
Feb 26 Financiere de Tubize SA :
* Reports FY profit (consolidated) of 212.5 million euros ($234.8 million) against 60.8 million euros in 2014
* Proposes a dividend of 0.50 euros gross per share
* FY increase of outstanding bank debt from 187 million euros per Dec. 31, 2014 to 286 million euros per Dec. 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9050 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc - estimated assets under management as at March 31, 2017, were $8.9 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: