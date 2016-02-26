CORRECTED-BMO bundles uninsured Canada mortgages into securities -Moody's (April 17)
April 18 Bank of Montreal is bundling nearly C$2 billion ($1.50 billion) of prime Canadian mortgages into securities, said Moody's in a pre-sale report on Monday.
Feb 26 Klovern AB :
* Klövern has divested the property Triangeln 3 in Helsingborg for 110 million Swedish crowns ($12.98 million)
* Transfer of possession will be on March 7 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4732 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 18 Bank of Montreal is bundling nearly C$2 billion ($1.50 billion) of prime Canadian mortgages into securities, said Moody's in a pre-sale report on Monday.
* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc - estimated assets under management as at March 31, 2017, were $8.9 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: