Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 26 SES SA :
* RR Media to merge with SES Platform Services, creating a world-leading global media solutions provider
* Will pay a consideration of $13.291 per share to acquire a 100 pct interest in RR Media
* Consideration corresponds to an enterprise value of $242 million, which will be funded from the group's existing financial resources
* Acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals, which are expected to be completed in Q2/Q3 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order