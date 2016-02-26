UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 26 Nicoccino Holding AB :
* Q4 net loss 7.8 million Swedish crowns versus loss 6.8 million year ago
* Q4 net sales 0.2 million crowns versus 0.1 million crowns year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1n0RmjY
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.