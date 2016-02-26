Feb 26 Tobii Ab

* Says a group of shareholders consisting of Intel Capital Corporation, Invifed, Sixth Swedish national pension fund, John Elvesjö and Mårten Skogö have sold in aggregate approximately 8.1 million shares in Tobii to a limited number of Swedish and international investors

* Says Carnegie Investment Bank AB and ABG Sundal Collier AB acted as Joint Bookrunners in connection with the placing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: