UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 26 Stylepit A/S :
* H1 EBITDA 3.2 million Danish crowns versus loss 12.4 million year ago
* H1 net sales 168.0 million crowns versus 210.6 million crowns year ago
* Sees net sales around 335 million crowns in FY 2015/16
* Expects EBITDA in FY 2015/16 of about 6.5 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.