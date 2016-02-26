BRIEF-FDA designates Medtronic worldwide voluntary field action on hvad(tm) system controllers
* FDA designates Medtronic worldwide voluntary field action on hvad(tm) system controllers and dc adapters as class i recall
Feb 26 Diamyd Medical AB :
* Rights issue oversubscribed
* Receives proceeds of 22.1 million Swedish crowns ($2.61 million) before issue costs in rights issue
* Subscription applications totaling about 45.8 million crowns were received, corresponding to subscription rate of about 207 pct

($1 = 8.4753 Swedish crowns)
* Innoviva issues statement on upcoming annual meeting of stockholders