BRIEF-Gluskin Sheff + Associates says estimated AUM as at March 31 2017, were $8.9 bln
* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc - estimated assets under management as at March 31, 2017, were $8.9 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 26 Barclays Bank Of Zimbabwe Ltd :
* Says in the process of finalising transaction for disposal of 50% interest in Makasa Sun (Private) Limited
* Says net consideration to be paid for Bank's interest being sold is $14.6 million Further company coverage:
* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc - estimated assets under management as at March 31, 2017, were $8.9 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 18 Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust: