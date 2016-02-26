CORRECTED-BMO bundles uninsured Canada mortgages into securities -Moody's (April 17)
April 17 Bank of Montreal is bundling nearly C$2 billion ($1.50 billion) of prime Canadian mortgages into securities, said Moody's in a pre-sale report on Monday.
Feb 26 Solvesta AG :
* To increase capital by up to 10 percent without subscription rights
* Issue price of 30 euros ($33.04) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9079 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 17 Bank of Montreal is bundling nearly C$2 billion ($1.50 billion) of prime Canadian mortgages into securities, said Moody's in a pre-sale report on Monday.
* Vote to take place at AGM on April 28 (Adds ISS recommendation)