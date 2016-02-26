Feb 26 Covestro AG says

* Has established a debt issuance program (DIP) with a volume of eur 5 billion euros as framework for obtaining flexible financing from debt capital market

* Is thus in the position to issue fixed- and variable-rate bonds as well as to undertake private placements

* Program was assigned the investment grade long-term rating Baa2 (with stable outlook) by the rating agency Moody's

* Deutsche Bank is acting as arranger and fiscal agent to the program. Other dealers include Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, J. P. Morgan, Société Générale and UniCredit