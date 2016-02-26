UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 26 Kuka Ag says
* Midea informed Kuka it intends to acquire further voting rights in Kuka within next twelve months
* Midea does not intend to exercise influence on appointment or removal of members of administrative, managing and supervisory bodies of Kuka
* Midea's investment is aimed at implementing strategic objectives
* Midea's stake in Kuka amounted to 10.22 pct as of 1 February 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.