Feb 26 Kuka Ag says

* Midea informed Kuka it intends to acquire further voting rights in Kuka within next twelve months

* Midea does not intend to exercise influence on appointment or removal of members of administrative, managing and supervisory bodies of Kuka

* Midea's investment is aimed at implementing strategic objectives

* Midea's stake in Kuka amounted to 10.22 pct as of 1 February 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: