BRIEF-Murphy USA reports preliminary Q1 results
* Reg-Murphy USA announces preliminary q1 results and updates 2017 guidance
Feb 26 Volkswagen says
* Closes $9 billion credit facility with consortium of banks
* New facility is an asset backed loan that VCI has established to support the growth of the U.S. portfolio. It will be secured by both lease and loan assets and will be used for general corporate purposes
* J.P. Morgan acted as sole structuring agent and lead arranger for this transaction together with a syndicate of 11 lenders Further company coverage:
* Reg-Murphy USA announces preliminary q1 results and updates 2017 guidance
* Innoviva issues statement on upcoming annual meeting of stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: