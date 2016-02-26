BRIEF-Navient reports Q1 earnings per share $0.30
* Navient Corp qtrly net interest income $340 million versus $486 million
Feb 26 Immobiliere Dassault SA :
* Q4 rental income 3.6 million euros ($3.93 million) versus 3.1 million euros year ago
* Occupancy rate at Dec. 31, 2015 was 98 pct Source text: bit.ly/20ZQ9a9 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9154 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Navient Corp qtrly net interest income $340 million versus $486 million
BRASILIA, April 18 Brazil's President Michel Temer on Tuesday made new concessions to ease passage of an unpopular pension reform bill that has drawn angry demonstrations from labor organizations, including police unions that tried to invade Congress in protest.